    Shearwater GeoServices secures contract extension

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 14, 2017

    GC Rieber Shipping ASA's 50 per cent owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded an extension to an ongoing contract in the APAC Region.

    Polar Marquis will undertake an additional 835 square kilometres of 3D broadband acquisition and associated depth processing for an NOC.

