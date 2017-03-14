SubseaPartner takes delivery of light dive craft

SubseaPartner takes delivery of light dive craftVessel & ROV News // March 14, 2017
SubseaPartner in Norway says it recently took delivery of a newly-built Light Diving Craft.
"The vessel is the culmination of lessons learned from 10 years of light dive craft operations," said the company, "and will provide added capabilities to operators on the Norwegian continental shelf as well as for international operations."
Hukkelberg AS supplied the craft to SubseaParner.
The new vessel complies with IMCA and NORSOK industry standards.
