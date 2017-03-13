DOF gains access to Far Shogun with option to acquire

DOF gains access to Far Shogun with option to acquireVessel & ROV News // March 13, 2017
DOF in Norway says a Norwegian limited company that it does not own has signed an agreement with Farstad Supply regarding acquisition of the anchor handler Far Shogun.
Delivery will take place between 15 June and 15 July 2017.
DOF will enter into a management agreement with the new owner for the management and operation of the vessel and has an option to purchase the vessel at a price corresponding to the outstanding debt or approximately 50-60 per cent of historical build costs.
DOF's CEO, Mons Aase, said: "Far Shogun is a strategically important vessel to be added to DOF Group's fleet. The vessel is already a well regarded in the Asia Pacific region but can also be utilized in South America or the Atlantic."
More articles from this category