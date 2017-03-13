Offshore Shipping Online

    DOF bags North Sea mooring contract

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 13, 2017

    DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract in the Atlantic region for the mooring installation of a FPSO on the UKCS.

    DOF Subsea will deploy Skandi Skansen along with a number of anchor handlers from its fleet to undertake the installation.

