Farstad takes delivery of Superior

Farstad Shipping took delivery of the light construction/IMR vessel Far Superior (Vard Design 3 17) from Vard Group on 8 March 2017.

Construction was undertaken by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam and the vessel will commence work under a long-term framework agreement with TechnipFMC Norge for a firm period of five years and up to five years options.

Far Superior was purpose-built for TechnipFMC Norge to conduct light construction work, IMR and other subsea related activities in up to 3,000m of water. The vessel has an overall length of 98.1m, beam of 21.5m and deck area of 875 m².

Far Superior has an AHC offshore crane with lifting capacity 150 tons, two Work-class ROVs from Oceaneering and accommodation for 85 persons.

Long-term financing for the vessel was arranged by Danske Bank, DNB, GIEK, Sparebanken Møre and Swedbank with funding provided by Eksportkreditt Norge AS.

