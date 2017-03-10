Six more fast supply vessels delivered to Baru Offshore

Incat Crowther has announced the recent delivery of the final six of a total of 12 48m DNV classed DP-1 monohull Fast Supply Vessels built by ETP Engenharia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Baru Serrana, Baru Tesoro, Baru Sinu, Baru Sirius, Baru Taurus, and Baru Vega were all delivered over the last several months by ETP to Baru Offshore, a subsidiary of INTERTUG, for charter with Petrobras.

The vessel design has been optimized to comply with the Petrobras UT4000 Fast Supply Vessel specification. Liquid capacities include 42,000 litres of ship’s fuel, 90,000 litres of cargo fuel, 10,000 litres of ship’s water and 88,000 litres of cargo fresh water.

The vessels have an aft cargo deck of 225m2 rated for 3 tonnes per square metre and a total capacity of 250 tonnes of deck cargo.

An additional 30m2 of cargo area is provided inside the main deck cabin, allowing for carriage of items out of the elements, such as food, medical supplies, small tools and similar type cargoes. This space has the ability to be reconfigured for the carriage of 60 offshore personnel. Also housed in the main deck cabin are wet room and laundry facilities.

Six cabins accommodating 11 crew, as well as a mess, galley and bathrooms are provided below deck of each vessel.

The vessels are powered by four Cummins QSK 50 main engines, each rated at 1,800hp at 1,900 rpm. Propulsion is by way of fixed-pitched propellers; two 150hp electric tunnel bow thrusters enhance maneuverability for the DP classed vessels. The vessels have a service speed of 21 knots.

