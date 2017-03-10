Bibby Offshore appoints Director of Diving

Bibby Offshore appoints Director of DivingCompany News
// March 10, 2017
Bibby Offshore has promoted Allan Nairn to Director of Diving.
Mr Nairn joined Bibby Diving Services in 2010 as Offshore Project Manager with over 30 years’ experience in the subsea sector. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading all diving related activity within the business. He will ensure day to day diving operations are executed safely and efficiently.
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // March 10, 2017Company News // March 10, 2017Company News // March 10, 2017Company News // March 10, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 10, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 9, 2017News // March 9, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 9, 2017Company News // March 9, 2017Company News // March 8, 2017Equipment & Technology // March 8, 2017Equipment & Technology // March 8, 2017Company News // March 8, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 8, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 8, 2017