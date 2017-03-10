Offshore Shipping Online

    Bibby Offshore appoints Director of Diving

    Company News // March 10, 2017

    Bibby Offshore has promoted Allan Nairn to Director of Diving.

    Mr Nairn joined Bibby Diving Services in 2010 as Offshore Project Manager with over 30 years’ experience in the subsea sector. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading all diving related activity within the business. He will ensure day to day diving operations are executed safely and efficiently.

