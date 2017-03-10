Motive Offshore invests in Dundee quayside facility

A northeast of England offshore services firm has expanded its business with a six figure investment in a quayside fabrication facility in Dundee Port.

Motive Offshore Group has launched Motive Fabrication in Dundee after successfully negotiating with the port to take over the site, which boasts a deep water quay side facility, alongside a 12,000ft2 workshop and 2,000ft2 office block.

The base allows Motive Fabrication to reinstate the fabrication service at the Port for subsea contractors and vessel owners.

The move by Motive Offshore coincides with the firm securing a £1.5 million contract to manufacture and mobilise a 5,000 tonne carousel loading tower complete with tensioner and other deck equipment for Swan Hunter UK, which heralds one of the biggest contracts to date.

The equipment for Swan Hunter will be operated by Motives’ technicians, offshore Ghana, in the second quarter of 2017 having been loaded out from Dundee Port.

Marine specialists Motive Offshore Group, which is headquartered in Boyndie, Banff, Aberdeenshire, and has a total of 60 employees across its divisions, which include marine equipment manufacture and rental, spooling and inspection, and fabrication.

