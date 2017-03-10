Farstad restructuring completed

Company News

//

Farstad in Norway has confirmed that all conditions required for completion of the restructuring of the company have been fulfilled and that the restructuring has been completed.

The reduction of the par value of the company's shares and the share capital increases pertaining to the issuance of shares to different stakeholders has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

