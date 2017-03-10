Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Farstad restructuring completed

    Company News // March 10, 2017

    Farstad in Norway has confirmed that all conditions required for completion of the restructuring of the company have been fulfilled and that the restructuring has been completed.

    The reduction of the par value of the company's shares and the share capital increases pertaining to the issuance of shares to different stakeholders has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers