Farstad restructuring completed

Farstad restructuring completedCompany News
// March 10, 2017
Farstad in Norway has confirmed that all conditions required for completion of the restructuring of the company have been fulfilled and that the restructuring has been completed.
The reduction of the par value of the company's shares and the share capital increases pertaining to the issuance of shares to different stakeholders has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // March 10, 2017Company News // March 10, 2017Company News // March 10, 2017Company News // March 10, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 10, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 9, 2017News // March 9, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 9, 2017Company News // March 9, 2017Company News // March 8, 2017Equipment & Technology // March 8, 2017Equipment & Technology // March 8, 2017Company News // March 8, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 8, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 8, 2017