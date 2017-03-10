Ashtead strengthens management team

Company News

//

Ashtead Technology has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of a business development director.

With a career spanning more than 20 years in the oil and gas industry, David Mair joins Ashtead from Hoover Ferguson Group where he held the position of global business development director. Prior to this, Mr Mair worked at Subsea 7 where he held a number of senior management roles, including group vice president of business development.



Based in Aberdeen, Mr Mair will be responsible for Ashtead’s global business development activities as the firm looks to further broaden its range of services and increase its geographical reach to provide its customers with the most efficient, cost-effective technological solutions.

Mr Mair’s appointment is the latest move in Ashtead’s growth strategy and follows the company’s recent expansion in the Middle East following the acquisition of Abu Dhabi based TES Survey Equipment Services LLC.



More articles from this category

More news

Ashtead strengthens management team Company News //

Farstad restructuring completed Company News //

Motive Offshore invests in Dundee quayside facility Company News //

Bibby Offshore appoints Director of Diving Company News //

Six more fast supply vessels delivered to Baru Offshore Vessel & ROV News //

Global Marine Systems adds CS Recorder to its fleet Vessel & ROV News //

Moore Stephens says UK budget is neutral for shipping and good for offshore News //

Gardline and Global Aqua Survey sign MOU for survey services in Taiwan Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Credit Suisse builds stake in Subsea 7 Company News //

Tidewater one again receives limited waiver extension Company News //

Bosch Rexroth secures order for continuous jacking system Equipment & Technology //

Parat Halvosrsen delivers oil recovery technology Equipment & Technology //

Global Maritime appoints Americas Regional Manager Company News //

Secunda Canada secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //