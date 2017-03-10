Ashtead strengthens management team

Ashtead strengthens management teamCompany News // March 10, 2017
Ashtead Technology has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of a business development director.
With a career spanning more than 20 years in the oil and gas industry, David Mair joins Ashtead from Hoover Ferguson Group where he held the position of global business development director. Prior to this, Mr Mair worked at Subsea 7 where he held a number of senior management roles, including group vice president of business development.
Based in Aberdeen, Mr Mair will be responsible for Ashtead’s global business development activities as the firm looks to further broaden its range of services and increase its geographical reach to provide its customers with the most efficient, cost-effective technological solutions.
Mr Mair’s appointment is the latest move in Ashtead’s growth strategy and follows the company’s recent expansion in the Middle East following the acquisition of Abu Dhabi based TES Survey Equipment Services LLC.
