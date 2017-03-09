Credit Suisse builds stake in Subsea 7

Credit Suisse builds stake in Subsea 7Company News // March 9, 2017
Subsea 7 has confirmed that on 2 March 2017 Credit Suisse Group AG informed the company that on 23 February 2017 the total number of voting rights in the company held by Credit Suissereached 18,826,063 shares representing, 5.751 per cent of the voting rights in the company, thereby crossing the 5 per cent threshold provided for by Luxembourg's Transparency Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities.
7,627,757 voting rights in the company held by Credit Suisse Group AG were attached to shares, 10,690,133 were attached to financial instruments according to article 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law and 508,173 were attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect according to article 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law.
More articles from this category