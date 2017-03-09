Gardline and Global Aqua Survey sign MOU for survey services in Taiwan

Gardline and Global Aqua Survey sign MOU for survey services in TaiwanContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 9, 2017
Gardline and Global Aqua Survey (GAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on offshore survey projects in Taiwan.
With over 15 years’ experience in the offshore renewable sector in Europe, Gardline will provide specialist consultancy and services to G.A.S. Gardline will also introduce into the Taiwanese market high-end geotechnical and environmental services in-line with European standards of quality and safety.
Both companies provide complementary range of marine science services, including geophysical, hydrographic, geotechnical, geochemical, environmental, and oceanographic surveys, as well as consultancy and desk top studies.
The services will be delivered across industry sectors with an interest in the marine environment, including oil and gas operators, EPIC contractors, renewable energy companies, governments and public bodies, environmental consultants and telecommunications companies.
Gardline and GAS also offer clients a fully integrated turnkey solution through the life cycle of a project, from inception permitting and licensing, through consultancy and survey design, construction, installation and commissioning to end of life decommissioning and site remediation.
Gardline and GAS are currently working together on a geotechnical project with Gardline providing a vibrocorer and specialist personnel to GAS.
