Global Marine Systems adds CS Recorder to its fleet

Vessel & ROV News

//

Global Marine Systems Limited has announced the addition of CS Recorder to its existing fleet of vessels.

Built in 2000, the vessel formerly known as Maersk Recorder, has previously been chartered by Global Marine for numerous cable installation projects and has since successfully completed work in the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

The newly named CS Recorder is intended to support the telecoms installation business growth over the next 5-10 years, with a number of critical projects scheduled during 2018, 2019 and 2020.

CS Recorder will be equipped with a plough system and remotely operated trenching vehicle to ensure it is fully prepared to undertake the full range of telecoms cable installation projects.





