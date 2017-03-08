V.Ships Offshore bags management contract form Ultra Deep Solutions

V.Ships Offshore, part of V.Group, has been awarded the contract to provide full technical and crew management services for a dive support vessel – Lichtenstein – owned by Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) Singapore.

The vessel, which can accommodate up to 130 personnel including 30 crew members, will be managed by the V.Ships Offshore Singapore office.

Shel Hutton, chief executive officer UDS said: “We thank V.Ships for signing the contract with Ultra Deep Solutions. With their vast experience in offshore subsea management, we look forward to this great opportunity to work closely with them on our fleet of vessels.”

Arvind Mohan, general manager, V.Ships Offshore Singapore added: “This is the first dive support vessel for UDS and we are pleased to be able to apply our existing offshore oil and gas expertise to support them in this new venture.”



V.Group is the leading global marine and offshore vessel management and support services provider, with nearly 3,000 personnel based across 70 offices globally, supporting over 40,000 personnel in marine and offshore roles. www.vgrouplimited.com

V.Ships Offshore offers the broadest range of offshore services in the marine market with an extensive portfolio of offshore vessels under management. This includes platform supply vessels, dive support vessels, pipe layers, DP shuttle tankers, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, drill ships, subsea construction vessels and offshore accommodation vessels and barges across global offshore regions.

