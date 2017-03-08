Offshore Shipping Online

    Secunda Canada secures contract extension

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 8, 2017

    Secunda Canada LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Siem Offshore Inc, says a Canadian customer has extended a four-year firm contract plus five yearly options utilizing a vessel from the Siem fleet.

    The Siem vessel will be upgraded according to Canadian and client requirements and then will be engaged in ice management, tanker assist, re-supply and stand-by rescue operations.

    The vessel's area of operation will be offshore Newfoundland and will be supported by Secunda's St John's office.

