Secunda Canada secures contract extension

Secunda Canada secures contract extensionContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 8, 2017
Secunda Canada LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Siem Offshore Inc, says a Canadian customer has extended a four-year firm contract plus five yearly options utilizing a vessel from the Siem fleet.
The Siem vessel will be upgraded according to Canadian and client requirements and then will be engaged in ice management, tanker assist, re-supply and stand-by rescue operations.
The vessel's area of operation will be offshore Newfoundland and will be supported by Secunda's St John's office.
