    Global Maritime appoints Americas Regional Manager

    Company News // March 8, 2017

    Global Maritime Consultancy & Engineering, the provider of marine warranty, dynamic positioning and engineering services to the offshore sector, has appointed Espen Thomassen as Regional Manager for the Americas.

    Mr Thomassen has been tasked with growing Global Maritime’s business throughout the region, which - in addition to Houston - includes offices in Brazil and Canada.
     
    He will also lead Global Maritime’s involvement in providing Sub Chapter M compliance services to inland waterways towing vessels throughout the US Sub Chapter M represents new US Coast Guard (USCG) standards on the inspection, standards and safety policies of towing vessels.
     

