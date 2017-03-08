Global Maritime appoints Americas Regional Manager

Company News

//

Global Maritime Consultancy & Engineering, the provider of marine warranty, dynamic positioning and engineering services to the offshore sector, has appointed Espen Thomassen as Regional Manager for the Americas.

Mr Thomassen has been tasked with growing Global Maritime’s business throughout the region, which - in addition to Houston - includes offices in Brazil and Canada.



He will also lead Global Maritime’s involvement in providing Sub Chapter M compliance services to inland waterways towing vessels throughout the US Sub Chapter M represents new US Coast Guard (USCG) standards on the inspection, standards and safety policies of towing vessels.



More articles from this category

More news

Tidewater one again receives limited waiver extension Company News //

Bosch Rexroth secures order for continuous jacking system Equipment & Technology //

Parat Halvosrsen delivers oil recovery technology Equipment & Technology //

Global Maritime appoints Americas Regional Manager Company News //

Secunda Canada secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

V.Ships Offshore bags management contract form Ultra Deep Solutions Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Detroit Brasil delivers Starnav Hydra Yard News //

Another newbuild for Bram Offshore Vessel & ROV News //

Pil and Bue FEED contracts awarded Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Four month charter for Polar Onyx Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus secures support for private placement Company News //

Ezra Holdings receives summons from VT Halter Marine News //

Polarcus appoints ex-Ophir chairman as new Board director Company News //

DeepOcean awarded Foinaven deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //