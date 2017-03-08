Parat Halvosrsen delivers oil recovery technology

Parat Halvosrsen delivers oil recovery technologyEquipment & Technology // March 8, 2017
Parat Halvorsen in Norway says it recently delivered a complete oil recovery system for the vessel Ocean Response, which has been modified by Hellesøy Verft to satisfy the NOFO 2009 requirements with regards to oil spill response.
The delivery was fast-tracked with a delivery time of 10 weeks from signing the order.
Parat Halvorsen dleivered an oil fired steam boiler, feed water tank, feed water pump, block and bleed arrangement and steam injection nozzles for the ship's oil recovery tanks.
