Bosch Rexroth secures order for continuous jacking system

Equipment & Technology

//

Bosch Rexroth has received an order from GustoMSC to engineer, manufacture and commission the drive and control system for GustoMSC's most recent example in its successful series of continuous jacking systems.

The new system is intended for a Japanese construction vessel, allowing it to undertake instalaltion of turbines on offshore windfarms.

The continuous jacking system is based on innovative lifting functions, in which 48 hydraulic cylinders directed by a digital control work together seamlessly.

Sensors and displacement sensor systems provide feedback for the complex cylinder movements.

The CJS lifts the vessel out of the water in one fluid motion, turning it into a stable offshore construction platform.

