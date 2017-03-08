Offshore Shipping Online

    Tidewater one again receives limited waiver extension

    Company News // March 8, 2017

    As previously reported, Tidewater in the US has been in discussions with its principal lenders and noteholders to amend the company's various debt arrangements to obtain relief from certain covenants. 

    Pending the resolution of those discussions, the company had previously received limited waivers from the necessary lenders and noteholders which waived compliance with covenants until 3 March 2017. 

    The company has now received extensions of those waivers until 13 March 2017.

