Tidewater one again receives limited waiver extension

Company News

//

As previously reported, Tidewater in the US has been in discussions with its principal lenders and noteholders to amend the company's various debt arrangements to obtain relief from certain covenants.

Pending the resolution of those discussions, the company had previously received limited waivers from the necessary lenders and noteholders which waived compliance with covenants until 3 March 2017.

The company has now received extensions of those waivers until 13 March 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Tidewater one again receives limited waiver extension Company News //

Bosch Rexroth secures order for continuous jacking system Equipment & Technology //

Parat Halvosrsen delivers oil recovery technology Equipment & Technology //

Global Maritime appoints Americas Regional Manager Company News //

Secunda Canada secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

V.Ships Offshore bags management contract form Ultra Deep Solutions Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Detroit Brasil delivers Starnav Hydra Yard News //

Another newbuild for Bram Offshore Vessel & ROV News //

Pil and Bue FEED contracts awarded Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Four month charter for Polar Onyx Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus secures support for private placement Company News //

Ezra Holdings receives summons from VT Halter Marine News //

Polarcus appoints ex-Ophir chairman as new Board director Company News //

DeepOcean awarded Foinaven deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //