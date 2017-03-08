Tidewater one again receives limited waiver extension

Tidewater one again receives limited waiver extensionCompany News // March 8, 2017
As previously reported, Tidewater in the US has been in discussions with its principal lenders and noteholders to amend the company's various debt arrangements to obtain relief from certain covenants.
Pending the resolution of those discussions, the company had previously received limited waivers from the necessary lenders and noteholders which waived compliance with covenants until 3 March 2017.
The company has now received extensions of those waivers until 13 March 2017.
