Ezra Holdings receives summons from VT Halter Marine

News

//

Ezra Holdings Limited says it has received a summons in a civil action from VT Halter (VTH) Marine with respect to a civil action lawsuit filed by VTH on 27 February 2017 against EMAS Chiyoda Subsea, an associated company.

The cause of action in respect of the suit relates to the breach of loan agreement by ECS US and the guarantee provided by the company in relation to the loan agreement. The claim of the suit amounts to US$3,298,153.22.

The company is seeking legal advice in respect of the suit and assessing its impact against the group.

More articles from this category

More news

Detroit Brasil delivers Starnav Hydra Yard News //

Another newbuild for Bram Offshore Vessel & ROV News //

Pil and Bue FEED contracts awarded Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Four month charter for Polar Onyx Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus secures support for private placement Company News //

Ezra Holdings receives summons from VT Halter Marine News //

Polarcus appoints ex-Ophir chairman as new Board director Company News //

DeepOcean awarded Foinaven deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Geo and NCT Offshore unveil innovative geotechnical drill ship Vessel & ROV News //

Moody's downgrades Harvey Gulf Company News //

Supply vessel for Sakhalin II project named Vessel & ROV News //

Subsea 7 cost reduction effort paying off Company News //

Liebherr crane selected for DEME newbuild Equipment & Technology //

Deal sees two PSVs reactivated in North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //