Ezra Holdings receives summons from VT Halter Marine

Ezra Holdings receives summons from VT Halter MarineNews // March 7, 2017
Ezra Holdings Limited says it has received a summons in a civil action from VT Halter (VTH) Marine with respect to a civil action lawsuit filed by VTH on 27 February 2017 against EMAS Chiyoda Subsea, an associated company.
The cause of action in respect of the suit relates to the breach of loan agreement by ECS US and the guarantee provided by the company in relation to the loan agreement. The claim of the suit amounts to US$3,298,153.22.
The company is seeking legal advice in respect of the suit and assessing its impact against the group.
