Four month charter for Polar Onyx

Four month charter for Polar OnyxContracts, Tenders and Rates
// March 7, 2017
GC Rieber Shipping has entered into a four month time charter agreement for the SURF vessel Polar Onyx.
The charter will commence shortly and will see the vessel continue operating in West Africa.
The new contarct includes options that could extend the firm period.
