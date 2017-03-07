Four month charter for Polar Onyx

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

GC Rieber Shipping has entered into a four month time charter agreement for the SURF vessel Polar Onyx.

The charter will commence shortly and will see the vessel continue operating in West Africa.

The new contarct includes options that could extend the firm period.

