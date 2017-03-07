Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Four month charter for Polar Onyx

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 7, 2017

    GC Rieber Shipping has entered into a four month time charter agreement for the SURF vessel Polar Onyx.

    The charter will commence shortly and will see the vessel continue operating in West Africa.

    The new contarct includes options that could extend the firm period.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers