Pil and Bue FEED contracts awarded

Pil and Bue FEED contracts awardedContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 7, 2017
Following the recently announced DG2 decision for the Pil & Bue project, VNG Norge has awarded Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) contracts.
The contract for subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines was awarded to Subsea7 and TechnipFMC, and the Subsea Production Systems contract to TechnipFMC and Aker Solutions.
The FEED awards were based on a prequalification of tenderers. The studies will culminate in a design competition on which the contract for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation will be awarded in the fourth quarter of 2017.
