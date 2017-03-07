Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Pil and Bue FEED contracts awarded

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 7, 2017

    Following the recently announced DG2 decision for the Pil & Bue project, VNG Norge has awarded Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) contracts.

    The contract for subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines was awarded to Subsea7 and TechnipFMC, and the Subsea Production Systems contract to TechnipFMC and Aker Solutions.
     
    The FEED awards were based on a prequalification of tenderers. The studies will culminate in a design competition on which the contract for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation will be awarded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers