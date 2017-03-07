Another newbuild for Bram Offshore

Vessel & ROV News

//

The newbuild PSV Mr Aldo has been delivered to Bram Offshore, an Edison Chouest company.

Built at Estaleiro Navship in Navegantes, Brazil Mr Aldo has a length of 92.6m, breadth of 18.3m and draft of 6.5m.

Seabrokers noted that the vessel was ordered in the wake of the sixth round of Petrobras’ Prorefam process, and

has been contracted by the operator for an eight-year firm plus eight-year option contract.

