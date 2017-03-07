Detroit Brasil delivers Starnav Hydra

Yard News

//

Detroit Brasil Shipyard in Itajaí, Brazil has delivered the newbuild PSV Starnav Hydra to Starnav Serviços Marítimos Ltda.

The vessel was built to the GPA 688 SC design, meeting the requirements for Petrobras’ PSV 4500 criteria.

Starnav Hydra has a length of 90m and a deadweight of in excess of 5,000 tons. It was ordered by Starnav following the sixth round of Petrobras’ Prorefam fleet renewal process, and has been chartered by the

operator for a firm period of eight years.

