    Supply vessel for Sakhalin II project named

    Vessel & ROV News // March 6, 2017

    On 30 January 2017 a naming ceremony was held for a new icebreaking platform supply vessel for Sovcomflot. The vessel, Gennadiy Nevelskoy, is destined to work on the Sakhalin II project under a long-term agreement with Sakhalin Energy.

    Gennadiy Nevelskoy has a deadweight of 3,000 tonnes and is the first of the four vessels to be built for Sovcomflot for the Sakhalin II project. The other three ships are standby vessels with a smaller deadweight (2,000 tonnes).

    The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping ha assigned them Icebreaker 6 ice class.

