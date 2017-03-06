Supply vessel for Sakhalin II project named

Vessel & ROV News

//

On 30 January 2017 a naming ceremony was held for a new icebreaking platform supply vessel for Sovcomflot. The vessel, Gennadiy Nevelskoy, is destined to work on the Sakhalin II project under a long-term agreement with Sakhalin Energy.

Gennadiy Nevelskoy has a deadweight of 3,000 tonnes and is the first of the four vessels to be built for Sovcomflot for the Sakhalin II project. The other three ships are standby vessels with a smaller deadweight (2,000 tonnes).

The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping ha assigned them Icebreaker 6 ice class.

More articles from this category

More news

Detroit Brasil delivers Starnav Hydra Yard News //

Another newbuild for Bram Offshore Vessel & ROV News //

Pil and Bue FEED contracts awarded Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Four month charter for Polar Onyx Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus secures support for private placement Company News //

Ezra Holdings receives summons from VT Halter Marine News //

Polarcus appoints ex-Ophir chairman as new Board director Company News //

DeepOcean awarded Foinaven deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Geo and NCT Offshore unveil innovative geotechnical drill ship Vessel & ROV News //

Moody's downgrades Harvey Gulf Company News //

Supply vessel for Sakhalin II project named Vessel & ROV News //

Subsea 7 cost reduction effort paying off Company News //

Liebherr crane selected for DEME newbuild Equipment & Technology //

Deal sees two PSVs reactivated in North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //