Geo and NCT Offshore unveil innovative geotechnical drill ship

Vessel & ROV News

//

Geo and NCT Offshore have unveiled their newly rebuilt drill ship, Freja. The companies said operation of drill ship "is the beginning of a new strategic collaboration" between the engineering consultancy company and NCT Offshore. Freja is also a ROV support ship with DP2.

The drilling setup aboard Freja is based on a unique system designed to provide optimised heave compensated drilling conditions.

Geo’s marine survey manager, Jens Brink Clausen, explained: "The system is built up around a specially designed active heave compensated working platform (HCP). The principle of the system is that the entire drilling floor, including drill rig and drillers, is heave compensated to move with the movement of the ship. This means that the working deck is stationary, while the vessel follows the movements of the waves. Being able to work offshore from a stationary deck means that we are able to apply drilling techniques usually limited to onshore drilling. On conventional vessels, only the drill string itself is usually heave compensated."

Geo’s setup is designed and optimised to operate in water depths for offshore wind projects - approximately 15-60m of water - and is optimised for geotechnical and high quality core drilling (GeoBor-S).

The heave compensated setup on the Freja is a flexible solution which can undertake a range of technical services from high quality geotechnical drilling using the Geobor-S system to a range of Cone Penetration Tests and Vibrocore rigs.

The vessel is also optimised for a geophysical spread including sidescan sonar, sub bottom profiler, magnetometer and hull mounted multi-beam echo sounder.

