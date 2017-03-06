DeepOcean awarded Foinaven deal

DeepOcean awarded Foinaven dealContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 6, 2017
DeepOcean AS, a subsidiary of DeepOcean Group Holding BV, has received a call-off under its new Master Service Agreement (MSA) with BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd.
The call-off covers the installation of a new flexible water injection riser and the recovery of the existing water injection riser in the Foinaven field, West of Shetland, in a water depth of 460 metres. The work includes project management, engineering and logistics. The offshore work is scheduled to be executed in the third quarter of 2017 by Edda Freya.
The onshore project team will work out of DeepOcean’s offices in Aberdeen and Haugesund, Norway.
