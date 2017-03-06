Polarcus appoints ex-Ophir chairman as new Board director

Company News

//

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Polarcus Limited held on 6 March 2017 elected Nicholas Smith as a new board member with a term of office expiring at the company's 2017 annual general meeting at which Mr Smith will be nominated for re-election for a term of two years.

Mr Smith is a chartered accountant by profession with a successful non-executive track record in the public E&P sector and investment trusts, including seven years as Chairman of Ophir Energy plc. Mr. Smith is ACA 1975, FCA 1980, BA (Open) 2008. He is a British citizen.

More articles from this category

More news

Detroit Brasil delivers Starnav Hydra Yard News //

Another newbuild for Bram Offshore Vessel & ROV News //

Pil and Bue FEED contracts awarded Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Four month charter for Polar Onyx Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus secures support for private placement Company News //

Ezra Holdings receives summons from VT Halter Marine News //

Polarcus appoints ex-Ophir chairman as new Board director Company News //

DeepOcean awarded Foinaven deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Geo and NCT Offshore unveil innovative geotechnical drill ship Vessel & ROV News //

Moody's downgrades Harvey Gulf Company News //

Supply vessel for Sakhalin II project named Vessel & ROV News //

Subsea 7 cost reduction effort paying off Company News //

Liebherr crane selected for DEME newbuild Equipment & Technology //

Deal sees two PSVs reactivated in North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //