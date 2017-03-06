Polarcus appoints ex-Ophir chairman as new Board director

Polarcus appoints ex-Ophir chairman as new Board directorCompany News // March 6, 2017
An Extraordinary General Meeting in Polarcus Limited held on 6 March 2017 elected Nicholas Smith as a new board member with a term of office expiring at the company's 2017 annual general meeting at which Mr Smith will be nominated for re-election for a term of two years.
Mr Smith is a chartered accountant by profession with a successful non-executive track record in the public E&P sector and investment trusts, including seven years as Chairman of Ophir Energy plc. Mr. Smith is ACA 1975, FCA 1980, BA (Open) 2008. He is a British citizen.
