Polarcus secures additional backlog in Australia & West Africa

Polarcus secures additional backlog in Australia & West AfricaContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 3, 2017
Polarcus Limited has finalized a contract for 3D marine seismic acquisition in Australia. The project will deliver a high quality broadband data-set utilizing one of the company's X-bow vessels.
The project is due to commence in the third quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately two months.
In addition, the company has secured a 30-day extension to the West African campaign initially announced on 09 January 2017.
