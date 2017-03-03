Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Polarcus secures additional backlog in Australia & West Africa

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 3, 2017

    Polarcus Limited has finalized a contract for 3D marine seismic acquisition in Australia. The project will deliver a high quality broadband data-set utilizing one of the company's  X-bow vessels.

    The project is due to commence in the third quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately two months.

    In addition, the company has secured a 30-day extension to the West African campaign initially announced on 09 January 2017.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers