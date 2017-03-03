Polarcus secures additional backlog in Australia & West Africa

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Polarcus Limited has finalized a contract for 3D marine seismic acquisition in Australia. The project will deliver a high quality broadband data-set utilizing one of the company's X-bow vessels.

The project is due to commence in the third quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately two months.

In addition, the company has secured a 30-day extension to the West African campaign initially announced on 09 January 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Subsea 7 cost reduction effort paying off Company News //

Liebherr crane selected for DEME newbuild Equipment & Technology //

Deal sees two PSVs reactivated in North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus secures additional backlog in Australia & West Africa Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ezra Holdings exposed to Emas Chiyoda Subsea bankruptcy News //

DEME to build new generation installation/decomissioning vessel Vessel & ROV News //

DOF Subsea contemplating unsecured bond issue Company News //

iSURVEY wins more work from Solstad Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Sentinel Marine makes good start to 2017 Company News //

Contractor appointed for new quayside at Port of Dundee News //

Boskalis sells remaining holding in Fugro Company News //

Subsea 7 bags Australian contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Forum seals Mojave ROV deal with Norwegian firm Vessel & ROV News //

Farstad's lenders approve restructuring deal Company News //