Deal sees two PSVs reactivated in North Sea

Deal sees two PSVs reactivated in North SeaContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 3, 2017
Peterson has awarded new term contracts that will see two PSVs reactivated from layup.
Broker Seabrokers said Myklebusthaug and Island Offshore were the recipients of one-year plus options contracts
for Dina Merkur and Island Endeavour to work in the southern sector of the North Sea.
Both vessels have been laid up in Norway since they concluded prior commitments with Peterson in 2016.
Dina Merkur is a UT 755 LC PSV; Island Endeavour is a UT 755 LN PSV.
More articles from this category