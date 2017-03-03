Liebherr crane selected for DEME newbuild

Equipment & Technology

//

Offshore crane manufacturer Liebherr is to supply the crane for DEME Group’s new turbine installation/decommissioning vessel, Orion.

The company is to build a heavy lift crane with a lifting capacity of 3,000 tonnes at more than 50m outreach with a maximum lifting height of in excess of 170m. The crane is the largest developed by Liebherr to date. It will be built at Liebherr’s plant in Rostock, Germany. Delivery will be spring 2019.

Apart from the main crane, the deal also includes two of Liebherr’s RL-K 4200 knuckleboom cranes and an offshore crane simulator.

