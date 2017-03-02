Sentinel Marine makes good start to 2017

Sentinel Marine, Aberdeen-headquartered provider of offshore support vessels, has secured new contracts and extended existing contracts to the combined value of £17 million in the first months of 2017.

The awards include a contract with Nexen Petroleum UK Limited for the provision of rescue and recovery services for the Nexen-operated Golden Eagle and Buzzard fields over a four year period. This work will be carried out by the multi-role emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) Fastnet Sentinel. The contract also includes options to extend.

Fastnet Sentinel is one of five new ERRV vessels built for Sentinel Marine since 2015. It forms part of the modern generation of ERRVs which provide a wider scope of value added services including dynamic positioning and cargo facilities than previous ships.

“These are significant contracts for Sentinel Marine. There are clear advantages for operators contracting with a young fleet,” says Rory Deans, chief executive of Sentinel Marine. “A multi role vessel like Fastnet Sentinel is built for purpose, is more technically advanced and is more fuel efficient than an aging asset which is far more expensive to operate. For example, an older vessel may burn three to four tonnes of fuel a day compared to one tonne for a new ship.

“Sentinel Marine has the youngest fleet in the sector and it’s a growing fleet. We have four further vessels to be delivered through 2017 and 2018 representing a total investment in excess of £110 million. We have confidence in the future of the sector and plan to continue our investment in a modern, efficient fleet.”

