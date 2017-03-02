iSURVEY wins more work from Solstad

iSURVEY Pte Ltd in Singapore has been awarded a marine construction and survey support contract by Solstad Offshore Asia Pacific for work onboard the DLB Norce Endeavour.

Due to commence later in March 2017, with options for extension in 2018 and 2019, the four month contract will see iSURVEY provide positioning and survey support to Solstad Offshore Asia Pacific’s 2017 pipeline and platform installation programme in Thailand.

The workscope includes monitoring during jacket setting, together with final positioning, levelling and survey assistance during pile cut-off.

Subsea positioning will also integrate with IKM Subsea’s Merlin work-class ROV during installation operations.

