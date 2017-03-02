Offshore Shipping Online

    DOF Subsea contemplating unsecured bond issue

    Company News // March 2, 2017

    DOF Subsea AS is contemplating issuing new unsecured bonds with maturity in March 2022.

    The net proceeds will be used to refinance the existing bonds maturing in May 2018, and for general corporate purposes.

    Pareto Securities has been retained as manager of the issue.

