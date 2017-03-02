DEME to build new generation installation/decomissioning vessel

Vessel & ROV News

Orion is primarily intended for offshore wind work.

DEME has placed an order for the construction of a vessel intended to handle a new generation of larger offshore wind turbines and foundations.

The vessel, Orion, will be built at COSCO in China for delivery in 2019. Although primarily intended as an installation vessel for the offshore wind industry, it will also be able to undertake decommissioning projects in the offshore oil and gas sector.

With a total installed power of 44,180kW, Orion will be equipped with a high-capacity crane with lifting capacity of 3,000 tonnes at more than 50m. The crane will be able to lift loads to a height of more than 170m. Deck space on the vessel has been maximised to provide exceptionally high transport and loading capacity.

“The vessel can take the heaviest monopiles, jackets, wind turbine components and structures in a single shipment,” said DEME. “With this unmatched combination of high load and lifting capacity, Orion can transport and install the next generation of multi-megawatt wind turbines.”

Orion will have dual-fuel engines and can run on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The vessel will have a ‘Green Passport’ and clean design notation.

At 216.5m long, Orion will be a dynamic positioning class 3 vessel with accommodation for 131 people.

GeoSea managing director Luc Vandenbulcke said: “With Orion we will be uniquely positioned to meet the future requirements of our customers and the trend towards larger capacity turbines and bigger windfarm projects, delivering energy at lower costs. Orion will be capable of installing mega monopiles in greater water depths. With DP3 technology the installation vessel can continue operations under the most challenging conditions.”

