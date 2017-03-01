Farstad's lenders approve restructuring deal

Farstad's lenders approve restructuring dealCompany News // March 1, 2017
Referring to a stock exchange announcement of 6 February 2017 regarding Farstad's restructuring plan, the company has announced that the credit committees of the senior lenders have approved the plan.
Provided that the restructuring plan is approved by bondholder meetings and the general meeting to take place on March 2 and 3, respectively, the restructuring is expected to be completed by the end of March 2017.
The contemplated combination of Solstad Offshore, Farstad Shipping and Deep Sea Supply will move forward separately.
