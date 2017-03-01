Offshore Shipping Online

    Forum seals Mojave ROV deal with Norwegian firm

    Vessel & ROV News // March 1, 2017

    Forum Energy Technologies has delivered a ROV to ESEA Submarine AS to perform a variety of offshore roles, including inspection, survey and salvage work.

    The Sub-Atlantic Mojave will also be used by ESEA Submarine’s sister company, ESEA Marine AS, which has customers that include fish farms, port authorities and insurance companies. In addition, the Mojave will play a training role in helping ROV pilots to develop their skills.


     

