Subsea 7 bags Australian contract

Subsea 7 bags Australian contractContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 1, 2017
Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Cooper Energy Ltd for the Sole Development Project, offshore Australia
The Sole gas field is located in the eastern part of the Gippsland Basin, approximately 40km offshore Victoria. The contract scope consists of the subsea tie-back of the Sole well to the Orbost Gas Plant, including the fabrication and installation of 64km of pipeline, spool and manifold, along with installation of a 64km umbilical and the commissioning of the system.
Project management and engineering will commence immediately from Subsea 7's office in Perth, Australia, with offshore operations scheduled to commence in 2018.
The material offshore operations are subject to the Sole Development Project final investment decision which is anticipated soon.
