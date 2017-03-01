Boskalis sells remaining holding in Fugro

Boskalis sells remaining holding in FugroCompany News // March 1, 2017
Royal Boskalis Westminster has sold all of its remaining shares in Fugro NV.
The sale was accomplished through a successful accelerated bookbuild via which 7,932,532 (9.38%) Shares were placed with institutional investors at EUR 14.50 per share. The bookbuild commenced on 28 February 2017 after closing of Euronext Amsterdam.
At the time of the accelerated bookbuild in December 2016, Boskalis entered into a 90 days lock-up with the joint bookrunners, who have agreed to waive that lock-up with respect to the shares sold pursuant to this transaction.
Kempen & Co and Goldman Sachs International acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.
