Call for papers: OGEL special issue on "Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)"Legislation and Procedures // February 28, 2017
Oil, Gas and Energy Law Intelligence (www.ogel.org, ISSN 1875-418X) invites submissions for a Special issue addressing “Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)”. It is eleven years since the last special OGEL issue on LNG was published (OGEL 1 (2006), May 2006). Since then, there has been increasing globalisation of the LNG trade. Natural gas has become the fuel of choice throughout the world, primarily because of its high efficiency and environmental benefits compared to its main fuel competitors: crude oil and coal. LNG is very cost efficient to transport over long distances where pipelines do not exist. Specially designed cryogenic sea vessels (LNG carriers) or cryogenic road tankers are used for its transport. LNG is principally used for transporting natural gas to markets, where it is regasified and distributed as pipeline natural gas. The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees major shifts in global gas trade over next five years: "New liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies are coming online just as demand growth in some major markets weakens, resulting in major shifts in global gas trade patterns."
The guest editors for this special issue are Kim Talus (UEF Law School) and Katerina Florou (European Commission).
We encourage submission of relevant papers, studies, and brief comments on various aspects of this subject. Topics of interest include:
- Factors affecting LNG Demand
- New LNG Projects
- Spot Trading of LNG: The Role of Hubs and Financial Markets
- Financing of LNG Projects
- International Joint Ventures for the Procurement of LNG
- Sale and Purchase Agreements
- The Emergence of LNG Aggregators and Portfolio SPAs
- Issues Common to Structuring Negotiating and Documenting LNG Projects
- Gas-to-Energy: Structuring Downstream Projects
- Structuring and Documenting LNG Projects
- Survey of Recent Legal and Commercial Issues Affecting LNG Supply and Terminal Use Arrangements
- Government Take - The Relationship between the LNG Project and the Host Government
- Focus on LNG Siting: A State Perspective
- Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Import Terminals: Siting, Safety and Regulation
- LNG Boom: Middle East & Africa - New LNG Trade, Issues and Impacts
- Financing Implications for LNG Projects
- Offtake Agreements: Role Features and Alternatives for Project Finance
- The Importance of Shipping in LNG
- Financing LNG Carriers - Risk and Security
- Third Party Access to LNG terminals
- Regulation of LNG trade
Materials relating to national, regional and international legal regimes affecting LNG projects are also encouraged.
Papers should be submitted by the end of June 2017. Send your proposals directly to the editors, cc-ing info@ogel.org
Contact information and more details available on the OGEL website here: www.ogel.org/news.asp?key=540
