Emas Chiyoda Subsea seeks protection under Chapter 11

News

//

Emas Chiyoda Subsea has filed a voluntary petition for reorganisation under chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

The company said it hoped doing so would facilitate the company’s financial and operational restructuring. The petitions were filed in the Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Court.

In connection with the filing, ECS has received a commitment on an up to US$90 million financing facility from Chiyoda Corporation and Subsea 7.

Subject to bankruptcy court approval, the financing will be made available to support the company’s continuing business operations, minimise disruption to its worldwide projects and make necessary operational changes.

In a statement Emas Chiyoda Subsea said: "The restructuring will provide an opportunity to focus on strengthening financial and operational systems, enhancing the company’s efforts to weather the current challenges."

Additional information, including court filings and other documents, regarding the restructuring, can be found by visiting http://dm.epiq11.com/ECS.

More articles from this category

More news

DOF sells PSV Vessel & ROV News //

Brazil adopts new local content rules News //

Helix ESG forces foreclosure of Emas Marine Base News //

First of two multipurpose vessels for Jan de Nul launched Vessel & ROV News //

Bourbon completes well re-start using Bourbon Evolution 801 Projects and Operations //

Contracts see Farstad bring vessels out of layup Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Emas Chiyoda Subsea seeks protection under Chapter 11 News //

Call for papers: OGEL Special Issue on Decommissioning Offshore Energy Installations Legislation and Procedures //

NAO increases size of public offering Company News //

Glomar Patriot secures two-year contract extension Vessel & ROV News //

PSA issues consent agreement for manned underwater operations News //

Fugro hit hard by oil and gas downturn News //

Pacific Radiance hit by impairments Company News //