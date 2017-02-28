Bourbon completes well re-start using Bourbon Evolution 801

January 2017 saw Bourbon Evolution 801 carry out a well restarting operation for Total on the OFON field in Nigeria. The company said this successful first example of one of its vessel carrying out such as project "marks the start of new opportunities."

Bourbon said the contract was expected to last for around three weeks, however, it was completed in around 30 hours.

The well had been shut-in six months ago with muds and brine, and needed to be put back in production.

Total enlisted the services of Bourbon Evolution 801, which was specially fitted with additional storage capacity, centrifugal pumps, and hydrocarbon separators. Such an operation is usually carried out from a platform.

