First of two multipurpose vessels for Jan de Nul launched

AVIC shipyard in Weihai, China has launched Jan De Nul Group’s multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant. A sister vessel, Daniel Bernoulli, will be launched in March 2017.

Both are designed to undertake a range of missions including rock installation through an inclined fall pipe or a flexible fall pipe; subsea trenching, installation of cables and umbilicals; and installation works by means of a heave compensated crane.

The vessels have a class 2 dnamic positioning system (DP2), a fully diesel-electric machinery arrangement, accommodation for 60 and SPS class notation.

Adhémar de Saint-Venant has a ‘strenghbottom’ class notation that allows the vessel to be beached for cable installation works in very shallow waters.

