Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Helix ESG forces foreclosure of Emas Marine Base

    News // February 28, 2017

    Documents files in a court in Texas confirm that Helix ESG has forced the foreclosue of Emas Marine Base LLC (which is ultimately owned by Emas Chiyoda Subsea).

    The dcouments suggest that a foreclosure sal will take place on 7 March 2017.

    The foreclosure sale will be held as qa public auction and the property sold to the highest bidder.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers