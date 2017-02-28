Helix ESG forces foreclosure of Emas Marine Base

Documents files in a court in Texas confirm that Helix ESG has forced the foreclosue of Emas Marine Base LLC (which is ultimately owned by Emas Chiyoda Subsea).

The dcouments suggest that a foreclosure sal will take place on 7 March 2017.

The foreclosure sale will be held as qa public auction and the property sold to the highest bidder.

