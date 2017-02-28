Helix ESG forces foreclosure of Emas Marine Base

Helix ESG forces foreclosure of Emas Marine BaseNews
// February 28, 2017
Documents files in a court in Texas confirm that Helix ESG has forced the foreclosue of Emas Marine Base LLC (which is ultimately owned by Emas Chiyoda Subsea).
The dcouments suggest that a foreclosure sal will take place on 7 March 2017.
The foreclosure sale will be held as qa public auction and the property sold to the highest bidder.
More articles from this category
More newsVessel & ROV News // February 28, 2017News // February 28, 2017News // February 28, 2017Vessel & ROV News // February 28, 2017Projects and Operations // February 28, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 28, 2017News // February 28, 2017Legislation and Procedures // February 28, 2017Legislation and Procedures // February 28, 2017Company News // February 27, 2017Vessel & ROV News // February 27, 2017News // February 27, 2017News // February 27, 2017Company News // February 27, 2017Company News // February 24, 2017