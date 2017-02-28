Brazil adopts new local content rules

Brazil adopts new local content rulesNews // February 28, 2017
Broker Westshore says new local content rules are to apply as from September 2017 in the upcoming National Petroleum Agency licensing round in Brazil.
"The reduction to only 18 per cent local content for the overall exploration phase cis good news for operators, but they will still need to deal with ANTAQ's regulations for the OSVs (priority for local flags) which is a totally different regulatory body than ANP," said Westshore broker Daniel del Rio.
More articles from this category