    DOF sells PSV

    Vessel & ROV News // February 28, 2017

    DOF has sold its PSV vessel Skandi Waveney, which was built in 2001, to a company outside Norway and not engaged in the offshore oil service industry.

    Delivery of the vessel is expected to take place mid-March, 2017, when the vessel completes its current contract engagement.

    The sale is in line with DOF's strategy to divest some of the older vessels in its fleet that are not on term charters and seen as lesser prospects in the foreseeable future.

