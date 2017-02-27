PSA issues consent agreement for manned underwater operations

News

//

Statoil has signed framework agreements with Technip Norge AS (Technip) and Subsea 7 Norway AS (Subsea 7) for manned underwater operations in 2017. Through a Pool Agreement, ExxonMobil E&P Norge AS and Gassco AS also wish to make use of the framework agreements.

Under the framework agreement with Technip, manned underwater operations will be performed using the diving support vessel Deep Arctic and the light diving craft LDC Technip Seahunter. The newly built Deep Explorer will also be used once it is completed in the first half of 2017. Under the consent, Statoil must notify the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway before the vessel is deployed.

Operations under the framework agreement with Subsea 7 will be undertaken using the diving support vessels Seven Falcon, Seven Atlantic, Pelican and the light diving craft LDC Seven Spray. The consent applies to defined tasks connected with the repair of corrosion damage to caissons at Oseberg Sør. This work will be performed using LDC Seven Spray. The consent also applies to undefined operational and project activities as may be required during the period, relating to the companies' production licences and pipeline systems. This also includes pipelines on foreign shelves that are under Norwegian jurisdiction. The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway shall be informed in advance should such a need arise.

The framework agreements also cover emergency repair response for underwater installations and pipelines. The PSA is to be informed in advance if such emergency situations arise that require manned underwater operations.

Aker BP has signed a separate agreement with Subsea 7 for underwater activities in the Alvheim area, Ula and Tambar, and has applied for consent for these. The diving support vessels Seven Falcon and Seven Atlantic will be used for these activities. In addition, the light diving craft LDC Seven Spray will be used for any surface-oriented diving.

The PSA has granted the four companies consent for manned underwater operations in accordance with the applications, with the exception of one item in Statoil's application concerning diving in the depth range of 180-225m. For this item, Statoil is to provide the PSA with supplementary documentation before the authorities can complete the handling of the consent application.

