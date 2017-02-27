Offshore Shipping Online

    Glomar Patriot secures two-year contract extension

    Vessel & ROV News // February 27, 2017

    Glomar Offshore has secured a two-year extension for the charter of Glomar Patriot on the UKCS. Glomar Patriot is 2013-converted Class B O&G UK (UKOOA) ERRV.

    Mark van der Star, Chief Commercial Officer of Glomar, said: "This contract marks a milestone where half of our current ERRV tonnage is committed on long term charters for 2017 and 2018, and shows our clients’ continuous interest and trust in our services."

