Japanese shipping company MOL to invest in Seajacks

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has a that it plans to acquire a 5 per cent share in Seajacks International Limited, which owns and operates five self-propelled jack-ups that operate primarily in the offshore wind industry.

MOL will acquire the stake in Seajacks from Marubeni Corporation.

"This is a new offshore business for MOL, following FPSO, FSRU, shuttle tanker and subsea support vessels," said Japanese company. "It is also the first step to move into the renewable energy business field through involvement in installation of offshore wind power generation systems, which is expanding in Europe and other areas around the world."

Seajacks was founded in 2006 and is based in Great Yarmouth on the east coast of the UK.

