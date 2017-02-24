Offshore Shipping Online

    SeaBird wins 2D seismic work in Caribbean

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 24, 2017

    SeaBird Exploration has signed an agreement to provide a 2D seismic vessel for an upcoming survey in the Caribbean.

    The project is anticipated to commence in the second half of March and will have a duration of approximately one month.

    SeaBird will be using Harrier Explorer for the project.

