SeaBird wins 2D seismic work in Caribbean Contracts, Tenders and Rates
// February 24, 2017
SeaBird Exploration has signed an agreement to provide a 2D seismic vessel for an upcoming survey in the Caribbean.
The project is anticipated to commence in the second half of March and will have a duration of approximately one month.
SeaBird will be using Harrier Explorer for the project.
