SeaBird wins 2D seismic work in Caribbean

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

SeaBird Exploration has signed an agreement to provide a 2D seismic vessel for an upcoming survey in the Caribbean.

The project is anticipated to commence in the second half of March and will have a duration of approximately one month.

SeaBird will be using Harrier Explorer for the project.

